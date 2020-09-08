CSX Railroad temporary closures for repairs in St. Albans

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

Closure of C Street and B Street CSX Crossings in St. Albans, WV

KANAWHA COUNTY (WOWK) – The CSX Railroad has scheduled closures in selected crossings for repairs in St. Albans for next week.

According to a CSX spokesperson, signs will be placed to mark detour routes for the following crossings:

  • C Street (between Lewis Ave and Dewitt Ct) is scheduled for Monday, Sept 14 from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.
  • B Street (between Lewis Ave and 6th Ave) is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 15 from 7 a.m, until 5 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

