CULLODEN, WV (WOWK) – The Culloden Volunteer Fire Department and community are mourning the passing of one of the CVFD Ladies Auxiliary’s founding members.

According to the Culloden VFD, Frances Handley Blake Adams, 99, passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023 in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, following a “short illness.” The fire department says Mrs. Blake had been living in Atlantic Beach, FL, but is formerly of Culloden and Hurricane, West Virginia. The CVFD says Mrs. Blake was just 111 days shy of celebrating her 100th birthday at the time of her passing.

“Continued prayers to the family and thank you to the Blake Family for your support and service to the Culloden VFD and our community,” the Culloden VFD said in a Facebook post.

While most recently a Florida resident, the Culloden VFD says Mrs. Blake spent most of her life in the Culloden and Hurricane area. She spent several years working with her late husband Jim Blake and their son Dale Blake at the Blake Insurance Agency, the fire department says. She also previously worked for the West Virginia Department of Highways.

Mrs. Blake was also active in her community, serving as a Charter Member of the CVFD Ladies Auxiliary, as well as being an active member of the First Baptist Church of Hurricane where she participated in the Sew and Grow Circle. The VFD says she was also a member of organizations including Parents without Partners, The Eastern Star and the Culloden Cemetery Improvement Committee.

“She loved making quilts and made many beautiful quilts for her children and grandchildren. Through the years, she supported her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren by attending their academic, athletic and performing arts events,” the Culloden VFD said. “Frances-Mother-Granny-will be missed by all her family and friends.”