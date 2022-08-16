A portion of Arlington Boulevard will be closed for culvert repairs through Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Drivers in Huntington will need to expect delays through next Tuesday for road repairs on Arlington Boulevard.

According to the City of Huntington, the West Virginia Division of Highways will be making repairs to the culvert and pipe that carry storm water from Arlington Boulevard to the Guyandotte River. The closure will take place on Arlington Boulevard between Larkspur Drive and Route 60 intermittently until next Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, if the weather permits.

DOH and city officials say the repairs will help mitigate flooding on Arlington Boulevard. City of Huntington Communications Director Bryan Chambers tells WOWK 13 News that he saw crews pumping standing water from the Arlington Boulevard side of Route 60 earlier today.

The repairs are expected to last for about a week.