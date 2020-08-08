Cupcake shop celebrates 10 year anniversary

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – People lined up outside of Lil’ Bit of Heaven Cupcakes in Saint Albans to mark a special occasion. Owner Teri Blevins served up some of their most popular cupcake flavors to celebrate her 10th year of making tasty treats for the public.

“We are just super excited and super thankful especially with everything going on that we are still able to come in and bake for people every day,” she said.

A baking contest in 2010 helped get the word out about her talents. Now her shop is a local staple.

“I think in the beginning it was just getting people excited about cupcakes,” she said. “Now 10 years later it has just exceeded every dream that I ever thought I’d have.”

The business hasn’t always been on Main Street. She started out baking in her home.

“We rented a church facility for the first year while we worked on that kitchen. We were in that commercial licensed kitchen for about 5 and a half years. Then it became apparent that we needed to move up in the world, so then a space became available on Main Street,” she explained.

It was a big leap to follow a delicious dream.

“I literally have the best job in the world,” Blevins said. “I get to love people with wonderful food.”

Follow Nicky Walters on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.