Cursive lessons to start grade later in WV schools

LEWISBURG WV, (WVNS) — The West Virginia House of Delegates recently passed House Bill 4089. The bill states students in third through fifth grades will be learning cursive in their classrooms all over the Mountain State.

Jayne Ford is a fourth grade teacher at Ronceverte Elementary. She said although they are keeping cursive in the system, she wishes they would have kept it in second grade.

“This is a time in students lives when they’re in the concrete phase of their development,” Ford said. “So, the more years they would have at practicing cursive would be better.”

Ford said there are many benefits to learning cursive, especially at a young age.

“It stimulates both sides, both hemispheres of the brain at the same time which increases learning retention, working memory, and a vast amount of other wonderful things that can happen in children’s brains,” Ford said.

According to the International Dyslexia Association, cursive writing can even benefit students who suffer from dyslexia. Instead of seeing a word as separate strokes and letters, they see the word as a single unit.

Ford said she still expects to see a positive outcome with this change since her students will still be learning how to read and write in cursive.

“I always tell my students ‘you’re not going to be the children go to the middle school and cannot read the assignment that the teacher put on the board,’” Ford said.