CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Customers of a man accused of defrauding his clients as an unlicensed contractor have been awarded a combined total of more than $100,000.

According to West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s Office, a lawsuit was filed against Jason Andrew Sansom of Hurricane, who allegedly performed home improvement projects in Putnam and Kanawha counties, and other parts of the state, despite not having a contractor’s license in West Virginia.

Morrisey says the $101,762.98 in restitution from the lawsuit will be divided in varying amounts between six impacted consumers.

The attorney general’s office says in the lawsuit that while operating under the business J. Andrews Revive and Design, Sansom allegedly took customers’ money with out either starting or finishing some of the projects. He is also accused of contracting with the customers to work on projects he was allegedly not licensed to perform.

The business operated as J. Andrews Revive and Design between September 2020 and April 2021, according to Morrisey’s office. The attorney general says after April 26, 2021, the business was operated as J. Andrews Design, LLC.

The lawsuit claims that although Sansom did not have a license, he allegedly advertised his business through a website and social media. The consumers claimed to have paide Sansom to do a variety of jobs, including carpentry, plumbing, drywall, tiling, electrical work, flooring, HVAC and general construction.

Morrisey’s office says anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of this practice or another scam can contact their Consumer Protection Division at 800-368-8808.