Cut off from the world: Residents still without phone or electricity

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A few hundred American Electric Power crews have been working to restore power to communities throughout the tristate over the last several days.

Out-of-state crews from Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee traveled to assess the damages caused by Wednesday’s winter blast.

In the hollows of Putnam County, AEP linesmen from Carrollton, Ohio traveled nearly four hours to repair power outages to those who have been without power for six days.

Putnam County Resident, Roy Parsons has lived along Coleman Creek Road in Fraziers Bottom, WV since 1998 and explained dealing with frequent power outages is second nature.

“This is an everyday thing, but it’s my neighbors I’m more concerned about,” said Parsons.

Most of his neighbors are elderly and are currently cut off from the rest of the world. The old-fashioned telephone lines are down and cell service is spotty at best.

While power companies are out assessing the damage, Parsons said no one from the phone company has made an appearance yet.

“If you don’t have those lines, you don’t have communication and in situations like this, right here, is why I’m trying to speak up and say something’s got to be done about the lines, cause that’s the only way they have to call for help,” said Parsons.

In the meantime, Parsons exclaimed all they can do is wait for someone to answer the call for help.

WOWK 13 News has reached out to Frontier Communications to gauge when the phone lines will be restored and we are currently waiting for a response.

