Cyclist injured in Putnam County hit-and-run

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and West Virginia State Police are investigating after a cyclist was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Law enforcement responded to WV Route 62 in the area of Camelot Village Mobile Home Park at approximately 6:44 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30. They say the cyclist was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle fled the scene traveling toward Buffalo before law enforcement arrived, and witnesses described the vehicle as a black Ford Explorer or Escape. Deputies say the vehicle will have front-end damage and is missing a passenger-side mirror.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department at (304) 586-0256 ext. 2254 or email cweaver@putnamwv.org. They can also contact the WV State Police at 304-586-2000.

