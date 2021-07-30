Dancers from Winfield win at international competition

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A group of local dancers won top honors at an international dance competition this week. They were there representing Lee’s Studio of Dance and Lee’s Studio Productions.

“We are actually on the road heading home from New York City,” Jordan said as his team made the trip back to Winfield, WV.

Jordan is celebrating the 20th year of his dance studio. His team’s performance of ‘I’m a Believer’ from Shrek the Musical took a top nod at the World Championships.

“It was just really rewarding after this whole year, after last year it was a really good moment,” said Colin French, part of the dance team.

They also won 4th place in the Production Dance category. Dancers said it was exciting to be in front of a crowd again.

“Because of COVID, we haven’t had really big audiences,” explained dancer Emma Robinson. “It has really just been our family and our friends. But this competition was huge. The seats filled, people standing.”

The team consists of girls and boys with a total of 25 dancers from ages 5 to 19.

Jordan said even though the bags are packed and everyone is on the way home, the lessons learned from the experience about hard work and dedication will last a lifetime.

“This is a great thing for them because the accomplishments are not only something that they just did but it is something they are going to bring home with them,” he said. “It is not every day that you can win a world championship.”

Lee’s Studio of Dance has a big open house coming up August 15.