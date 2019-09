CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – A man from Georgia is wanted for murder and was last seen in Clay County.

Police are searching for Austin Stryker, 22, of Dawsonville.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a maroon shirt.

He is 5’9″ tall, weighs 150 pounds and has blonde hair.

He is considered dangerous.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the US Marshal Service, West Virginia State Police or other local law enforcement agency.