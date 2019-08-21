Dangerously high temps put Kanawha County Firefighters in danger on the job

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – Monday evening, Kanawha County firefighters from Jefferson, Lakewood and West Side among others responded to a house fire on Green Valley Drive and battled more than flames. Multiple first responders were treated for heat exhaustion by Kanawha County Ambulance crews that evening.

“For some it’s their second fire and it’s a hot day, both of them have been tough fires and the heat is taking it’s toll,” says C.W. Sigman with Kanawha County Emergency Management.

Dunbar Fire Chief and veteran firefighter, Chris Thornhill, says it’s an issue they see all too often. “Exhausting, it’s very exhausting and unfortunately as a firefighter, you’re operating entirely on adrenaline when you first get there so you don’t realize that exhaustion level until you stop,” he adds.

The Heat Advisory for Tuesday put crews at risk again, but KCAA is always on standby to protect those who protect us.