EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been updated with newfound information about the Pizza Hut location.

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — After a fire at a Pizza Hut in Boone County, the town of Danville says that the workers have been offered jobs at another location.

A fire broke out at the Pizza Hut at around 6:48 p.m. on Feb 18, 2022, according to the Danville Volunteer Fire Department. No one was hurt in the fire, according to fire departments that responded to the scene.

A combination of heavy, evening traffic and a lack of water supply from fire hydrants in the area made it hard to contain the fire.

The town of Danville says that workers were offered jobs at other Pizza Hut locations.

The Danville Volunteer Fire Department gave “special shout-outs” to the community of Danville for their support during this fire. They say that restaurants and convenience stores in the area supplied the first responders with food, coffee, drinks and, “anything else we needed to keep our members warm and energized throughout this long evening.”

The generosity shown by our town and community as a whole is like no other place around. Boone County is one of a kind and we are very appreciative of everyone who is always willing to help out when needed. Danville Volunteer Fire Department

Danville VFD Fire Chief Justin Chafin is asking people to contact him if you have any information on how the fire started.

Responding crews included the Danville VFD, Morrisvale VFD, Spruce River VFD, Van VFD, Wharton Barrett VFD, Racine VFD the Boone County Ambulance Authority, Madison PD, Danville PD and the West Virginia State Police.

WV American Water, AEP, CSX, and Southern Public Service also assisted, according to the Danville VFD’s Facebook post.