David Jakob Moore in court, facing charges in friend’s death

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – It was originally thought to be a suicide, but after a year of investigating, a man is now facing charges related to the shooting death of a Huntington teen.

15-year-old Georgia Weekley says she wears her big brother’s name, Parker, on a necklace to make sure his memory never fades.

“To have people ask about it, so I can speak about him, tell about how he lived and how happy he was,” Weekley said.

In May 2018, 19-year-old Steven Parker Weekley was found dead in his friend’s apartment. His mother, Aleshia Daily, says she was originally told it was a suicide but she says she knew deep down that couldn’t be possible.

“He and I always had a close connection and we’ve talked about things before,” Daily said. “Anything of that nature, I just knew it wasn’t true.”

David Jakob Moore is now facing charges and was in court Friday morning. A grand jury recently indicted Moore on one felony count of wanton endangerment as well a misdemeanor involuntary manslaughter charge. Judge Alfred Ferguson asked attorneys to take another look at the misdemeanor involuntary manslaughter charge questioning whether or not the statute of limitations had run out.

“Honestly, my first thought is as long as he’s charged with that felony still, you know it needs to be fixed, we need to do some investigation of that, but as long as that felony could possibly stick that’s what we need to go with,” Daily said.

Daily says she doubts she’ll ever know why Parker died the way he did but she says today’s hearing is the beginning in getting justice for her son.

“I don’t want vengeance and things of that nature,” Daily said. “I just want him to be held accountable for the rest of his life for what he did.”

Moore is scheduled to be in court again November 13.

After Friday’s hearing, a spokesperson for David Jakob Moore and his family said they had no comment at this time.

