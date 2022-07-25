SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says the Davis Creek on-ramp from Jefferson Road to Corridor G is shut down after a concrete truck crash.

Dispatchers say the road will be shut down for an extended period of time after a driver rolled over in the truck.

The driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution, emergency officials say. Officials also say the on-ramp will be open again in a few hours.

Responders on the scene include South Charleston Police Department, South Charleston Fire Department and Kanawha County Ambulance Authority.