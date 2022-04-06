CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Day three of the State of West Virginia’s opioid trial against three major drug manufacturers wrapped up with a news conference.

The State claims that the distributors supplied the state with what the Attorney General calls an excessive amount of pills.

Dr. Russell Porenoy took the stand today for the State who testified he was involved in mass prescribing and then was paid by Perdue Pharmaceuticals to help drive sales of opioids.

Company attorneys are arguing that their individual products in question ha considerably less than 1% of the market share in West Virginia and were medically necessary prescriptions.

This is going to continue to build over the course of the next few weeks, but it’s just so important that people understand that these were companies that knew what they were doing. They advanced systems adn a scheme and it ultimately cost West Virginia immeasurably. Patrick Morrisey, West Virginia Attorney General

This trial could take months because there are so many witnesses.