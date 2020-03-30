Day care open for essential workers in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – When COVID-19 hit the Mountain State, it closed the doors of many businesses, including the ones here at Precious Memories Kid Care.

But now, the doors have reopened … sort of.

“It’s just for essential workers only,” says Patricia Kelly, owner and director of Precious Memories.

Now labeled a ‘Critical Care’ facility, Precious Memories is here; taking care of children whose parents are out working through the pandemic.

And you don’t have to live in Ripley in order to send your kids here. It’s open to any essential workers across the Mountain State.

“It’s nice to have a secure and safe place, so parents don’t have to worry about it,” says Kelly. “If I would not leave my grandchildren, I wouldn’t expect anyone else to leave their grandchildren.”

A safe place, that has no up-front cost.

“They have to call our DHHR connect, to get approved and make sure they are essential care,” says Kelly. “And they take care of everything. There is no payment to us, the state is taking care of us.”

The care center is also taking precautions to make sure everyone stays healthy and safe.

“It’s sad, you know, that the parents have to go to work and come back to the kids, knowing they could be carrying something, it just breaks your heart,” says Kelly.

Which is why workers at Precious Memories are doing what they can to help.

The center is open Monday – Saturday from 6:15 am until 8:30 pm.

You can call Precious Memories at 304-372-7120 if you have any questions!

