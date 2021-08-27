Day two of Vigilant Guard 2021

CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Whether it’s on the ground, or in the air, Vigilant Guard 2021 is a large scale operation to help the military and first responders practice real-life crisis scenarios.

“The rope rescue, there is actually an airplane over the hill. It’s simulating that passengers in the plane got ejected from the plane and they’re all over the hill. Right now, we’re working on the low angle one right now,” said Sgt. Adam Kerns with the West Virginia National Guard.

Friday, the West Virginia National Guard was practicing skills they learned in the classroom. “They don’t get much opportunity being in base soldiers to train on things like this, so every opportunity that we have like at Vigilant Guard we like to come out and use the time to brush up on our skills.”

Another purpose of the event is to practice cooperation between various organizations on local, state and the federal level when disaster strikes. And there’s a reason it was held in the Mountain State. “There is every training venue you could ever need right here in your backyard from low angle to high angle any kind of water rescue, it’s all here you don’t have to go to any other state to go get it.”

Saturday, Vigilant Guard will be at Kanawha Falls to practice large animal water rescues and decontamination operations.