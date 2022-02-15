CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Cross Lanes Child Care employee charged with misdemeanor battery was found not guilty by a jury in the Magistrate Court of Kanawha County on Tuesday.

The employee, Jacklyn Williams, faced charges in June after an alleged incident involving a toddler at the daycare. Williams first appeared in court in July 2021 regarding the charge.

The parents of a 2-year-old filed a lawsuit after an employee captured several audio and video recordings. In these recordings, Williams allegedly engaged in verbal and physical abuse against at least two children.

In June, Cross Lanes Child Care turned down WOWK interview requests, but denied allegations in a statement.

“Cross Lanes will work tirelessly to fight these false and misleading allegations so that it can get back to focusing on providing the quality childcare services that local families have entrusted us for years,” the statement said.