Daycares re-opening across the Mountain State

CHARLESTON, W.V. (WOWK) – Monday was day one of “phase two” in the Governor’s plan to re-open West Virginia.

Child care centers are among the entities re-opening today, after having to close for over a month.

“One of my parents came to me one day and said ‘you are the essential to the essential,'” said Tony Ingram, director for the Schoenbaum Center in Charleston.

The Schoenbaum Center was one of the few daycares that stayed open for essential workers.

“I have parents tell me that; ‘If you guys were not open, I would not be able to go to work.’ So that’s when we dug our heels in, and said we’ll be here,” said Ingram.

“Our numbers dropped real low,” said Jessica Bodkins, assistant director at the center. “But we still stayed open for the essential employees, because without having someone to watch their kids, who’s gonna take care of the people that are sick?”

The center says the number of kids visiting during the “stay at home” order dropped substantially; and now, they’re just excited to get their kids back.

“It’s a big relief for me,” said Bodkins. “It was scary. I missed the kids, I wanted them back. They’re our family. When they’re not here, we aren’t complete.”

“There’s no one child, we have 110 children that all belong to us,” said Ingram.

Also, parents can feel safe bringing their kids here because of the extra safety steps being taken; like getting sprayed with hand sanitizer as you enter the building, and getting your temperature taken.

Re-opening the daycares.

Re-opening a sense of normalcy for these boys and girls.

