HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A man was found dead in a Huntington homeowner’s shed on Edwards Street.

Cabell County dispatchers say the call came in right after 4 p.m.

They say a homeowner found a dead man’s body in their shed in the 1400 block Edward’s Street. Officers say the homeowners had recently purchased the house.

Huntington police say that this is being handled as a deceased person case. The investigation is ongoing.

Huntington Police Department is on the scene. Cabell County EMS and Huntington Fire Department were on the scene, but are no longer there.

