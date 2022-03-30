CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Summer vacation is just around the corner, but in Kanawha County, there’s a program helping them stay on top of their studies even after school is out.

Many students experienced challenges during the height of the pandemic when classrooms were closed and they were learning virtually. That is why Kanawha County Schools started a summer program for academic and social enrichment.

“You know as we transition out of the pandemic we want to make sure that we contine to focus on the needs of our students,” said George Aulenbacher, Assistant Superintendent. “We are focusing on the social and emotional needs and also a deep dive into learning loss as well.”

This summer Kanawha County Schools will again host a Summer Academy to give students an extra boost after a few challenging years.

“I want to say that it is summer school with a twist,” Aulenbacher said. “The pandemic had a huge impact on us across the board at all different levels. So each group of kids needs something a little bit different.”

The program goes from June 6 to June 29 and there are programs for all grade levels. All students are eligible. There are hands-on activities, guest speakers and opportunities for children to interact with teachers and peers from other schools.

“My student attended Summer Academy last year and loved it,” said Communications Director Briana Warner. “It was a wonderful experience. She met new kids that maybe she wouldn’t have met otherwise. Plus there was a lot of fun mixed in with those academic lessons.”

The deadline to apply is April 8. The Summer Academy runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. The program is free and meals and transportation are provided.

You can find out more here and register here.