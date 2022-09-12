Authorities are on the scene of a reported shooting on Hunt Avenue on Charleston’s West Side. (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Reporter Sophia Pisano)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—An arrest has been made in a murder investigation stemming from a Charleston shooting.

A 17-year-old was arrested for the murder of 42-year-old James Hambrick, who was shot in the head on Aug. 5 at the intersection of 6th St. and Hunt Ave.

Police responded after multiple shots were fired at that location, and Mr. Hambrick was taken to the hospital.

CPD said that witnesses told them that Hambrick “exchanged words” with the occupants of two vehicles that pulled up as he was leaving an apartment on 6th St.

According to CPD, witnesses say the occupants then pulled out firearms and began to shoot at Hambrick, striking him in the head.

The suspect is charged with first-degree murder.