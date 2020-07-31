Deadly crash closes MacCorkle Ave.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Charleston.

Crews have closed all lanes of MacCorkle Avenue from Kanawha Turnpike to Corridor G due to a multi-vehicle crash involving at least five vehicles.

Dispatchers say they’re being told of at least one fatality and other injuries.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

