CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Charleston.
Crews have closed all lanes of MacCorkle Avenue from Kanawha Turnpike to Corridor G due to a multi-vehicle crash involving at least five vehicles.
Dispatchers say they’re being told of at least one fatality and other injuries.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
More Stories
- Korean War soldier put to rest in Grafton after nearly 70-year-long search
- Severe storms possible Saturday
- Deadly crash closes MacCorkle Ave.
- New superintendent hired for WV Schools for the Deaf and Blind
- West Virginia auto dealers see boost in sales during COVID-19
- Charleston Ballet to host children’s auditions for Nutcracker
- Local program gets sizeable grant to revitalize important program
- Political sparring erupts in WV Governor’s race over COVID-19 response
- Would you cash a check signed by Mickey Mouse?
- WV sets record one-day record: 220 COVID-19 cases