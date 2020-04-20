Man and 3 children die in Huntington house fire

UPDATE 1:45 p.m.: Crews remain on scene investigating after a deadly fire took the lives of at least one man and three children.

Chief Jan Rader says it due to the extensive damage from the fire, it is unlikely firefighters will ever know what started the fire.

“It’s a very tragic day in the City of Huntington,” Rader said.

Firefighters were dispatched to a home on the 2800 block of Cottage Street a little after 5:30 a.m. on Monday, April 20, 2020. Rader says neighbors were able to pull a man outside the home. Upon arrival, crews tried to perform CPR, but the man died.

Rader says the fire was so advanced by the time firefighters got the call that it was simply too late.

“At one point, ammunition started exploding, and [firefighters had to deal with] a collapse, so [they] were pulled out,” Rader said. “The fire was so advanced, it actually melted siding off a house across the street.”

By 7:30 a.m., firefighters had located the bodies of two children inside the home.

“We’re kind of like caped crusaders and in this instance, we couldn’t make a difference and save lives, and that’s what we’re trained to do. We’re trained to go in and save lives” Rader said. “We risk our lives to save people in need, and in this instance, the fire had too much of a head start on us and we were not able to accomplish that.”

A mental health counselor was on scene to meet with firefighters as some were having a hard time dealing with this tragedy.

#BREAKING On scene of a house fire on Rutland Avenue and 28th Street in Huntington. Crews actively working to put the flames out. @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/EvZRpMzgLS — Shannon M. Litton (@ShannonLittonTV) April 20, 2020

UPDATE 7:05 AM: Two deaths are being reported as crews continue battling a house fire in Huntington, according to Fire Chief Jan Rader.

One man is confirmed dead, as well a one child. Two other children are unaccounted for.

This is a developing story, stay with WOWK for the latest.

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews are responding to a fatal fire Monday morning in Huntington.

The call came in just after 5:30 a.m. along the 2800 block of Cottage Street by Rotary Park.

Our crew on scene says several others are unaccounted for and that crews had to deal with ammunition exploding inside the home as they tried to battle the flames.

No word on what caused the fire at this time.

We do have a crew on scene working to get more information. Stay with WOWK for the latest.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories