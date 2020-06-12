Death investigation underway in Kanawha County

Deputies are investigating after a man was found dead at a motel in Kanawha County Friday, June 12, 2020. (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo)

Malden WV, (WOWK) — Deputies are investigating after a man was found dead at a motel in Kanawha County.

Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford says a 911 call reported an alleged disturbance around 11:41 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at the Budget Host Inn in Malden. Deputies say an adult man was found dead in a motel room before they arrived on the scene.

The sheriff says detectives are interviewing witnesses, documenting and collecting evidence and examining surveillance footage at the motel.

The sheriff’s office is not releasing the name of the man or any others connected to the investigation at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

