CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Debby Weinstein, CEO of YWCA of Charleston, is retiring after 40 years of service.

Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper declared Dec. 15 as “Debby Weinstein Day” to celebrate her retirement.

A ceremonial passport to the county was given to Weinstein as a retirement gift.

“The tough days fly by because only good things come out the other side. This has been a joy and a pleasure and I’m closing in on 65,” Weinstein said.