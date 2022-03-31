IRONTON, OH (WOWK)—YouTuber Jose “Chille” DeCastro was in court on Thursday morning.

He pleaded not guilty to three misdemeanor charges at his arraignment in Ironton Municipal Court. Those charges include resisting arrest, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

DeCastro says he will represent himself in the case.

His next court date will be April 28 at 9:00 a.m. in Ironton Municipal Court.

DeCastro was arrested on Tuesday and was released on a $1,500 cash bond. Police say he was ordered to leave a building but refused to do so.

He claims he is in town to fight police corruption in Ironton.