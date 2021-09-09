Deceased woman found in Huntington apartment

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Officers responded to a Huntington apartment in the 500 block of 6th Avenue around 9:45 a.m. on Thursday in response to a welfare check call.
Once inside an apartment, they discovered a deceased woman.
Officers are said to still be on the scene, and detectives are still investigating.
No other information is available at this time.
