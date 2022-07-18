OLIVE HILL, KY (WOWK)—The Kentucky State Police are investigating what they now believe to be a murder.

KSP says two decomposed bodies were found in a trailer on Tuesday, July 12. Those bodies were sent to Frankfort for autopsies, and they’ve now identified the bodies as two men.

They have ruled one man’s death a murder. They are awaiting a toxicology report to make a decision on the cause of death for the other man.

This incident is still under investigation, and KSP says the community is not in any danger at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.