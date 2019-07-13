Decomposed body found in abandoned Kentucky home

HARLAN, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky State Police say they are investigating a decomposed body found in the basement of a home that authorities believe has been abandoned for about six years.

A State Police news release says the body was discovered Friday in Harlan when the home’s owner was cleaning the place up and saw that the basement door had been disturbed.

Police say the body appears to fit the description of a missing person case from December 2018 that the Harlan Police Department has been investigating.

Due to decomposition, the body will go to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

Police say the cause of death and identification are still unconfirmed and the process may take a few days until dental records are checked.

The case remains under investigation.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

7/13/2019 3:59:02 PM (GMT -4:00)