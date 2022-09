CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A person was cited after officials say they illegally killed a deer.

The West Virginia Natural Resources Police say that they received a complaint about deer killed illegally in the city of Charleston’s Urban Deer Hunt on Sept. 7.

Police say they cited the person with four violations, including hunting while revoked. They say the deer’s inside antler spread measured at 18 inches wide, resulting in replacement costs of $7,500.