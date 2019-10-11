Deer mating season underway, car accidents expected to rise

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WOWK) — Oh deer! It’s that time of the year again; deer mating season is upon us.

That means you might see more of them on your daily drive to, and from, work. Travel experts say mating season starts in October and will run through February.In our area, however, deer can be spotted on the roads almost any time of day, and at any time of year.

Experts say you should avoid distracted driving, and keep your eyes on the road while continuously sweeping them across the road to spot any potential animals.

Experts say you should also use your high beams, so long as there isn’t any oncoming traffic.

“You need to be a defensive driver. That deer is unpredictable,” said Trooper David Bayless with the Ohio State Patrol. “It’s a knee-jerk reaction to want to steer away from that deer. As much as you’re getting frightened by seeing the deer, the deer is probably getting frightened by seeing you. The thing to do is just to remain calm and don’t make that evasive [driving] action.”

Trooper Bayless says if you do hit a deer, you should move your car to the side of the road, if possible, and turn on your hazard lights before dialing 9-1-1.

AAA officials say the average deer-related claim in Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia is between $3,500 dollars and $4,300 dollars. Those numbers, according to them, do not account for any injuries and can possibly be higher depending on the severity of the accident.