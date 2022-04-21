UPDATE (4:18 p.m. on Thursday, April 21): The defense in a Huntington murder trial has finished making its case.

A spokesperson for Judge Gregory Howard’s office says Antwon Starkey’s defense team rested around 3:00 p.m. on Thursday.

The jurors went home for the evening, and they will return on Friday morning at 10:30 a.m. to hear closing arguments.

UPDATE (4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20): The State has presented its case in the trial of Antwon Starkey.

According to Judge Gregory Howard’s office, the State rested at 3:30 on Wednesday afternoon.

A short break was taken, and then the defense called its first witness.

As of 4:30 p.m., the court had not recessed for the day.

The trial will continue at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Testimony is underway in the murder trial of Antwon Starkey.

Starkey is charged with the shooting death of KaFredrick McEachin. The shooting happened in December 2017 at the Marathon gas station on Charleston Avenue in Huntington.

Security video from the incident shows a man, whom prosecutors allege is Starkey fire a gun inside the store. The video does not show McEachin getting hit outside of the frame.

Both the store clerk and a man working IT for the Huntington Police at the time of the incident were called to the stand this morning.