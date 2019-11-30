Defying the Odds: West Virginia teen shares cancer story to inspire others

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — This time of year, we hear a lot of stories about people overcoming adversity, reflecting on what they are most thankful for, and looking ahead to the future. Perhaps, no one is more excited for the future than Nick Spence.

“I am just thankful for my family this year,” Spence said. “Before I would have said something cheesy, like good food or something. But family means a lot especially after what I have been through.”

In 2018, Nick was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer that forced his right leg to be amputated about the knee. He spent much of 2018 and some of this year, traveling back and forth from Charleston to his doctors at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

“My family did a lot in supporting me, taking me back and forth from treatments, and keeping my spirits up. I honestly don’t know what I would do without them.”

Nick and his family just returned from Caribbean cruise. They were treated to a first class experience, getting private tours of the deck and gallery and front-row tickets to the on-stage shows.

“I got a packet in the mail from ‘Make A Wish’ that said ‘Hey your wish is coming true,'” said Nick.

He added, “Next thing I knew we were leaving from Fort Lauderdale.”

And then came the surfing simulator, also known as “The FlowRider.”

Nick explained, “They told me ‘Well you can’t where your prosthetic’ and I just figured I wouldn’t do it.”

He added, “But there was this really awesome guy named John, and he said, ‘Well I don’t know how I am going to get you on here, but we are going to do it.’ And so I hopped over there and he held me up and said, ‘Okay buddy it’s yours.'”

The trip was organized through Make-A-Wish. Currently the Make-A-Wish Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia chapter is looking for new volunteers in the following the counties: Boone, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Fayette, Greenbrier, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Monroe, Nicholas, Putnam, Raleigh, Roane, Summers, Wayne, Wirt and Wyoming.

As members of “wish teams,” volunteers are the faces of Make-A-Wish. Each wish team is assigned to a child in their area, meets one-on-one with the family and aids in determining the most suitable wish for the child.

Those interested in becoming a wish volunteer, must be at least 21 years of age, pass a criminal background check and attend a one-time, in-person training session. To learn more about volunteering opportunities visit the group’s Facebook page.

As for Nick, he’s excited about his future, looking forward to college in the fall and hopes to start volunteering to help other kids just like him.

“A year ago from now, I would tell myself ‘Whew, you have no idea what is coming. Your life will completely change.'”

He added, “And it has. I have a new prosthesis and I am learning to do things that I thought I’d never be able to do.”