Del. Mandt resigns: Who will fill his seat?

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Delegate John Mandt’s seat remains empty after he resigned from his position and canceled his re-election bid over the weekend.

It is now too late for republicans to put another name on the ballot, but someone must still fill Mandt’s seat until his term is officially over.

The decision on who that person will be is up to the delegate district committee, which will meet in two weeks, and Gov. Jim Justice.

Mandt’s district included Cabell and Lincoln counties, therefore two representatives from each county will meet to come up with three names to give Gov. Justice who will then pick a replacement.

We caught up with David Tyson, the former Republican State Chairman in West Virginia from 1997 until 2003. He believes current Huntington City Council President Mark Bates will end up in Mandt’s seat as a Delegate.

“It’s up to the committee to pick the names, but I would think that he would be the odds on favor not only to be appointed, but to win in the fall and keep the seat in republican hands,” said Tyson.

The last time there was a resignation in the House of Delegates was two years ago when Delegate Chuck Romine resigned and Gov. Justice appointed Delegate Daniel Linville. It’s something Tyson says happens periodically, but not often.

