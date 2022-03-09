DELBARTON, WV (WOWK) — A Delbarton man has entered a guilty plea that will result in life in prison for murder.

David Lee Manns, 38 of Delbarton, pleaded guilty to the murder of his grandfather, Homer Ray Manns, and causing risk of death or serious injury to three others on Mar. 7, 2022, which will result in life in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, on May 17, 2020, David Manns threatened verbally to kill Homer Manns. He then shot at his grandfather multiple times and killed him. He also shot at Terry Manns, Patricia Hurst and Trina Manns.

The complaint states that he used two separate handguns.

Manns is being charged with first-degree murder and three counts of Wanton Endangerment.