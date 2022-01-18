All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
February 14 2022 12:00 am

Demolition begins on Cabell County Sheriff’s Office field house

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ONA, WV (WOWK) – Demolition is underway at the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department’s field house in Ona.

The work started this morning, according to the sheriff’s office. The plan is for a new building and garage to be built in the place of the field house.

Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle says anyone who needs reports, to pay taxes or to get vehicle registration stickers can go to the Cabell County Courthouse or to the tax office. The tax office can be reached at 304-526-8672. The Law Enforcement office can be reached at 304-526-8657. The Detective Division can be reached at 304-743-1594.

  • Demolition is underway at the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department’s field house in Ona. Jan. 18, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle)
  • Demolition is underway at the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department’s field house in Ona. Jan. 18, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle)
  • Demolition is underway at the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department’s field house in Ona. Jan. 18, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS