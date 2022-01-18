Demolition begins on Cabell County Sheriff’s Office field house

ONA, WV (WOWK) – Demolition is underway at the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department’s field house in Ona.

The work started this morning, according to the sheriff’s office. The plan is for a new building and garage to be built in the place of the field house.

Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle says anyone who needs reports, to pay taxes or to get vehicle registration stickers can go to the Cabell County Courthouse or to the tax office. The tax office can be reached at 304-526-8672. The Law Enforcement office can be reached at 304-526-8657. The Detective Division can be reached at 304-743-1594.