CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Demolition has finally begun on the former Sears building at the Charleston Town Center despite the objections of the mall’s owner.

Workers are currently doing interior demolitions, but walls are expected to come down in about 60 days.

On Friday Aug. 5, 2022, a Kanawha County Judge ordered the owners of the mall to allow the demolition without any further delays.

The owner of the former Sears building plans to replace it with a Homewood Suites by Hilton in the future.

The demolition is set to last around three months.