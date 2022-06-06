ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – Demolition continues along Winchester Avenue in Ashland as one of the city’s tallest buildings comes down.

Locals refer to the building as the “old oil building.” It has been up since 1925 and the idea behind getting rid of this building, and revitalizing the area, is to, “bring in new businesses and to keep residents in the city.”

According to officials, while Ashland has a population of about 20,000, during the day it sees about 90,000 people.

Because of that, officials say they’re trying to bring in something that might better benefit the city.

“We hope that we will be able to build a convention center and some additional parking associated with that facility,” explained Steven Cole, a city engineer for Ashland.

They also say after watching businesses come to Ashland, following prior construction projects, they know this is the best move.

“The hotel opened three years ago, and we knew how transformative it was going to be for downtown. With the conference center we’re looking to build, we expect to expand that,” explained Ashland City Commissioner Amanda Clark.

Officials say following this project, residents can expect more changes and revitalization in the near future.