ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – The city of St. Albans started tearing down the first of four dilapidated homes Thursday morning.

The demolition started at an old home on Washington Avenue. Mayor Scott James says the biggest challenge in getting the structures torn down is getting property ownership of the buildings. He also says the buildings have created a safety hazard in the city. “We don’t want anybody to get hurt so, the sooner we get these torn down, the safer the community is, the more value the property around them is,” said James.



Mayor James goes on the say, the city allotted $40,000 in their budget last year to start the demolition and they have about 20 other dilapidated homes they are looking to tear down.

Residents of St. Albans say they’re happy to see the city doing something on this issue. “I’ve noticed other cities are doing it. This is one that has been an eyesore and a problem with vandalism. people going in and staying, pigeons roosting. My grandson comes past daily and he’s concerned. So I’m excited that the city is addressing the issue,” said Jeanie Magoun, who lives around the corner from the house being demolished.

James says three other buildings will be torn down in the next 2 weeks.