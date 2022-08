KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Demolition is underway on a building that went up in flames in the Kanawha City neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The abandoned retail property was along MacCorkle Avenue between Hooters and Captain D’s.

Investigators say no utilities were hooked up when the fire broke out, but they also found mattresses and clothes inside.

There is currently no word on what started the fire.