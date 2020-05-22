Department store at Huntington Mall reopens

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)–– Macy’s has announced it will reopen its Huntington location today, Friday, May 22.

The store will follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) as well as state and local health officials, according to the company. Macy’s Huntington store hours will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and contact-free curbside pick-up will be available.

“We are ready to welcome our customers back to Macy’s Huntington,” says Marc Mastronardi, chief stores officer at Macy’s. “We’re introducing new precautions to keep your family and ours safe and are now offering curbside pick-up to make getting what you want quick and easy. Our teams have come together and supported each other and our communities throughout this challenging time, and we look forward to safely serving our customers whenever they are ready to shop.”

When the Huntington Mall reopened yesterday, several customers told 13 News Reporter Shannon Litton they were surprised that some stores in the mall were not open yet.

Malls are back open in the Mountain State — I’m at the Huntington Mall today and our newest reporter @natalie_wadas is joining me talking to customers! Give her a shout! @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/MnkIPmt5Q5 — Shannon M. Litton (@ShannonLittonTV) May 21, 2020

The company says enhanced safety and wellness procedures have been implemented to reduce potential health concerns, complying with the CDC’s recommended protocol. These procedures will include frequent and enhanced cleaning in heavily trafficked areas and on hard surfaces; implementing social distancing guidelines to maintain 6 feet between all customers and staff; installing sanitation stations in frequently visited locations throughout the store, as well as plexiglass at select registers. Employees have also been asked to wear face masks, and the company is guiding daily employee wellness checks.

Macy’s says it has also extended its return policy allowing customers to return merchandise purchased online up to 60 days beyond the original end date noted on the receipt. Items purchased in a store must be returned to a store. If the last day to return merchandise fell within the time the stores were closed, customers will have an extra 30 days to make a return once the stores reopen, according to Macy’s.

The company says customers who purchase items through Store Pick-Up on the Macy’s website or mobile app will be eligible for free curbside pick-up Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Most orders placed by noon will be available for same-day pick-up and orders placed after noon will be ready the following business day.

For the pick-up, customers will call their local store once they arrive at the designated curbside pick-up location and an employee will confirm their order and place the merchandise in the trunk of the car, limiting contact between customers and employees.

For additional information on the company’s new store guidelines, visit the company website.

