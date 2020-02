KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – Deputies are searching for a man who fled from a vehicle on foot.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Joe Fowler is being searched for in the area of Indian Lake, Stone Drive and the surrounding wooded area in northeastern Kanawha County.

Fowler is wanted for a recent pursuit involving deputies and is known to carry direarms.

If you have seen Fowler, call 9-1-1 immediately.