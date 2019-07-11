Deputies actively searching for missing Kanawha County man

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va (WOWK) – Deputies in Kanawha County are searching for a missing man.

They are actively searching for Jonathan Lucas, 39, of Clendenin.

Lucas left his residence on Kenilworth Road in the Clendenin area and it is unknown where he walked to. His family reported him missing Thursday.

He is a white male, 6 feet tall, weighing 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Jonathan Lucas was last seen wearing black basketball shorts, orange tennis shoes, and an unknown color shirt

Anyone with information on his location since yesterday evening is urged to call 911, 304-357-0169, submit a tip on our website at www.kanawhasheriff.us, or email us at tips@kanawhasheriff.us.