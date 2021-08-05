Deputies and father ask for help finding missing man

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says they have received an uptick in calls about missing people, including a local man reported missing in mid-July.

Sergeant Brian Humphreys of the KCSO says now that you don’t have to wait 48 hours to file a missing persons report, he encourages people to call sooner rather than later.

“We would rather begin an investigation and find out within an hour that, that was overkill as opposed to not know about it for days,” Humphreys said.

David Woodall, 33, of Tornado, was reported missing on July 16 after he was last seen in St. Albans. His father Rick said it’s unusual his son would go this long without talking to his family.

“He don’t have any enemies that I know of, and he’s the type of person that will give you the shirt off his back,” Rick said. “He always has been that way.”

Fearing the worst, the past few weeks have been some of the toughest of his life.

“I’ve had anxiety attacks and panic attacks and not sleeping, not eating,” Rick said. “I’ve never been through anything this hard.”

Now, two-and-a-half weeks since David was last seen, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is again asking the public for more information.

“There were some initial leads,” Humphreys said. “There was some initial sightings and those have not panned out to find David.”

By speaking out, Rick is hoping someone will come forward and hopes this doesn’t happen to another family.

“I hope this will make people closer together with their family because you never know when something like this is going to happen,” he said. “I never thought in one million years I’d go through something like this.”

And he’s hoping someone will hear his cry for help.

“I would do anything I could do, it would make no difference to me what it was. I could do anything I could do to know where he was at,” Rick said.

Rick said he wants to let David know he and his family loves him, misses him dearly and wants him to be found safe.

Kanawha County Sheriff is asking anyone with information to call 304-357-0169, message on their Facebook page, email tips@kanawhasherrif.us or visit their website.