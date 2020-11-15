Deputies are investigating shooting outside bar in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a shooting occurred outside a bar in Kanawha County.
According to Sheriff Mike Rutherford, the incident happened during an altercation outside of Big Shots bar in Jefferson.
Around 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15, one of the three shooting victims arrived at a local hospital for treatment. At this time, the injuries appear to be not life-threatening.
The shootings are currently under investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to reach out to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office by phone, (304) – 357-0169, email, Facebook, or their website.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.