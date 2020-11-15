Deputies are investigating shooting outside bar in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a shooting occurred outside a bar in Kanawha County.

According to Sheriff Mike Rutherford, the incident happened during an altercation outside of Big Shots bar in Jefferson.

Around 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15, one of the three shooting victims arrived at a local hospital for treatment. At this time, the injuries appear to be not life-threatening.

The shootings are currently under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to reach out to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office by phone, (304) – 357-0169, email, Facebook, or their website.