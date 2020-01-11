Deputies: Arrest made in recent Athens County burglaries

ALBANY, Ohio (WOWK) – The Athen’s County Sheriff’s Department says they have made an arrest in two recent burglaries.

The sheriff’s office said in a press release that deputies arrested Brady Dorton, 24, in connection with burglaries at businesses in Albany and Athens.

Deputies say the sheriff’s office was called to investigate a burglary at Lucky’s Pizza in Albany on December 31, 2019. An individual wearing a mask entered the business in the early morning hours and had taken money from the register. Both Lucky’s Pizza and the Sheriff’s Office shared surveillance footage on social media in an effort to obtain information from the public.

Deputies say that on January 6, 2020, the Sheriff’s Office responded to the Red Men Lodge in Athens regarding an alarm activation where they found a broken window. Upon reviewing surveillance footage, police say they found that the suspect had taken a Crown Royal bag containing number tabs and that they were able to determine suspect drove a red Monte Carlo.

While responding to an unrelated call earlier today, one of the deputies noticed a red Monte Carlo matching the suspect vehicle at a home in Albany. After clearing the call, deputies returned to the location of the vehicle and determined it was a match. Deputies knocked on the door of the home, identified Dorton and asked for consent to search the vehicle.

Deputies say Dorton consented to the search, and they found the mask used in the incident from Lucky’s Pizza, along with the Crown Royal bag containing number tabs stolen from Red Men Lodge and multiple screwdrivers, tire irons, and pry bars which can be seen in Dorton’s possession on surveillance videos.

Deputies arrested Dorton who is currently charged with two counts of Burlgary, a felony of the second degree. Dorton has previously been convicted of felony burglary and theft and is currently being supervised by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority.

Deputies say Dorton was transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail without incident.

