Deputies arrest man after pursuit in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested David Fitzgerald Moore, 46 of Saint Albans, West Virginia, after a pursuit on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Moore has been arrested and charged with fleeing and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Sergeant J. S. Cochran was dispatched to a disturbance on Quartz Road, Elkview, W.Va. on Wednesday. A caller to 911 said a man and woman were fighting. He was pulling her hair and she was striking him with a stick.

As Sgt. Cochran arrived he saw the man on a motorcycle in the driveway. Deputies say the man drove around the patrol car onto Quick Road. While Sgt. Cochran pursued him he witnessed the driver of the motorcycle throw a white baggie.

The motorcycle was stopped at the Pinch/Quick intersection where a West Virginia State Trooper had partially blocked the intersection. The driver was detained and identified as Moore.

Deputy A. Keadle and her K9 partner Paco were directed to the area where deputies say the baggie was thrown by Moore. A baggie was located and 7.26 grams of a substance that field-tested positive as crystal methamphetamine was found inside. Deputies say they also located inside one of Moore’s pockets another baggie containing 1.8 grams of a substance that field-tested positive for crystal methamphetamine.