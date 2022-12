JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Jackson County 911 says there was a law enforcement pursuit on Interstate 77 in West Virginia on Saturday.

Deputies responded around 4:30 p.m., dispatchers say.

The chase did not cross over into neighboring counties, and it is not currently active, according to dispatchers.

Dispatchers were not able to confirm what time the pursuit ended.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to this matter.