KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A Kanawha County woman is still missing.

The sheriff’s office says that 26-year-old Alyssa Smith was reported missing on Aug. 3, and since so much time has passed without contact, they are now concerned for her safety.

They say that deputies and detectives have not been able to locate Alyssa, even after following several tips.

Alyssa is thin, white, and stands 5’4″ tall. She has blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about Alyssa’s whereabouts should call Detective Morgan at 304-357-0169. Anonymous tips can be made to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-4693 or on their website.